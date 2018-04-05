Cowboys lasso Trojans

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys found themselves in a hole after the first inning of their game with the Trojans of Hamilton County High School on Tuesday, April 3, at Cowboy Field. Luckily, some well-timed hits, along with skillful base-running, provided the tools necessary to dig themselves out and come away with a close 4-3 victory.

The game started with the Trojans taking a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Then, in the bottom of the third inning, lead-off batter Drew Herring hit a deep fly ball over the center-field fence for a solo home run. This was just the second four-bagger hit by a Cowboy this season. Herring's homer gave the Cowboys new life as they now faced a 3-1 deficit at the end of three innings. A base hit RBI by Logan Lepper in the fourth inning closed the gap for the Cowboys, and the score was 3-2. The score was tied as a result of some nifty base-running for the home team. Tre Adams was in as a pinch runner and had made his way to third base. Drew Annett was on first. With runners on the corners, Annett took off in an attempt to swipe second. The Trojan catcher threw the ball to the second baseman in an attempt to catch the potential base thief. Adams saw his opportunity and raced toward home plate sliding safely home, tying the score at three with Annett safe at second base. The Cowboys took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, when Lepper chalked up his second RBI of the evening with a deep sac-fly, allowing Jae Mitchell to score the go-ahead run for the Cowboys. The game ended with some great defensive play from the Cowboys' infield. With one out in the top of the seventh, and runners on first and second, a ground ball was hit down the third-base line. Cowboy third baseman, Dawson Rutherford, smartly scooped up the ball and stepped on the third base bag for out number two, then quickly tossed the ball to second base to complete the double play; thus ending the game and sealing the Cowboys' seventh win of the season.

Lepper went one-for-two at the plate with two RBIs. Herring was one-for-two and one RBI from his solo homer. Dilan Lawson, Mitchell, Rutherford and Dylan Bass also had hits for the Cowboys.

Dylan Bass and Lawson combined on the mound for the Cowboys, giving up nine hits, three earned runs, one walk and striking out seven.

The next home game for the Cowboys will be Tuesday, April 10 when the Cowboys take on the Bulldogs of Suwannee County High School. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.