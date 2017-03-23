Cowboys lasso Bulldogs

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Mar. 21, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys varsity baseball team traveled to Perry to take on long-time arch rival, Taylor County High School Bulldogs. The Cowboys made quick work of the Bulldogs with a resounding 13-2 victory in just six innings.

The Cowboys wasted no time gaining a 2-1 advantage at the end of the first inning. The Cowboys proceeded to build on that lead by scoring four runs in the second, two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth. The Bulldogs were able to muster just one more run in the fifth inning, but were unable to avoid the implementation of the “mercy rule” and the game was called after six innings.

Tre Adams had one hit, a double that drove in two runs, in his only trip to the plate. Kris Allen went three-for-four with one RBI. Trey Mitchell had two hits in three at-bats, adding one RBI. Dustin Bass went three-for-four and chalked up two RBIs for the Cowboys. Trey Mitchell had a great evening on the mound during his four and one third innings. Mitchell gave up just two hits and one earned run while striking out 11 Bulldog batters.

Next up for the Cowboys will be a home game against the Eagles of North Florida Christian School on Friday, Mar. 24. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.