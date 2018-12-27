Cowboys’ hardwood success continues

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys continue to have success on the basketball court. The boys varsity team improved their record, to 5-0 with two more road wins.

On Thursday, Dec. 20, the Cowboys traveled to Quincy to take on the Scorpions of Crossroads Academy in Quincy, Fla. After a close, tough fought game, the Cowboys were able to come out with a 64-62 win. Vincenta Mitchell led the Cowboys with 18 points. Travis Jay added 15 points for the Cowboys. Christopher Simmons also had double-digits with 12 points. Dilan Lawson, Zarrion Robinson, Marvin Alexander and Demarvion Brown also contributed to the Cowboys' efforts.

On Friday, Dec. 21, the Cowboys hit the road again to Live Oak for a game with rival Suwannee High School. The Cowboys had little trouble handling the Bulldogs and finished the evening with an overwhelming 74-20 victory. Lawson chalked up 17 points and three steals for the Cowboys. Mitchell also had 17 points, as well as eight rebounds, five assists and six steals. Jay accounted for 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Simmons had 13 points and five rebounds for the Cowboys. Kameron Connor scored seven points while swiping four steals. Joshua Rowell added six points to the Cowboys' tally.

The Cowboys are currently playing in the Bay Barn Storm Tournament, in Panama City, Fla. The Cowboys will return to their home court on Saturday, Jan. 5, when they will take on the Lions of Leon High School, from Tallahassee. The junior varsity game will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. The varsity game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.