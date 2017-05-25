Cowboys get royal send-off

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys loaded up on a charter bus to head to the State Class 1A baseball playoffs. This is the first time in school history the Cowboys have been to the state finals. The City of Madison lined the street to send the young athletes off in style as they departed for Ft. Myers.

“Thank you Madison County for the love today. You made our Cowboys feel so special; they will never forget today. These are moments they will tell their kids about! Thanks again for your support; it means the world to these guys,” said one of the Cowboys' “team moms,” Christi Annett.

The Cowboys had a short pep rally at MCHS before boarding the team bus. They also had a Sheriff's escort as they rolled through town.