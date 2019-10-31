Cowboys Gameday: Sparks will fly

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

After the Cowboys' dramatic win over the Knights of Clearwater Academy International on Friday, Oct. 18, Madison County High School (MCHS) Head Coach Mike Coe told his players that when iron meets iron, sparks will often fly. The Cowboys have experienced a great deal of iron striking iron during this challenging season, so far. This week, the Cowboys face another challenge that will once again test the mettle of the Cowboy football team.

This week, the Cowboys will host the Bulldogs of Crestview High School. The Bulldogs are coming into Boot Hill with a 5-4 record, but that record can be misleading. Like the Cowboys, the Bulldogs have faced a very challenging season and their win/loss record hardly reflects a lack of talent. The Bulldogs have a very talented running back named Taylor Scarbrough who averages 7.7 yards every time he totes the football and has amassed nearly 1,300 yards on the ground so far this season. Scarbrough has accomplished this thanks to a big offensive line that features a pair of 300 plus pound giants.

"They have a huge offensive line and defensive line," said Coach Coe. "[Their] running back is dynamic as is their slot wide receiver. Defensively they get after you up front. We are gonna have to play really well."

The Bulldogs will enter Boot Hill with plenty of motivation. The Bulldogs are currently ranked in the number six slot in the Class 7A Region One playoff race. The Bulldogs will have their backs to the wall in terms of earning a playoff slot in the tightly contested region. This will likely make for a very hard-fought game on top of Boot Hill. "They're fighting to get into the playoffs as well," added Coach Coe.

At stake for the Cowboys is a number one seed in the Class 1A, Region Three playoff seedings. The Florida High School Athletic Association will announce the playoff brackets on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Cowboys will probably be without running back Robert Hiers; who is still nursing an ankle injury, suffered during the game against Dunnellon High School. Offensive lineman Zane Herring will be a game-time decision. Kellivon Oliver is expected to be back in action for the Cowboys.

Tonight will be Senior Night on Boot Hill as the Cowboys pay tribute to the seniors on the football team, cheerleading squad and the band. The game will take place Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., at Boot Hill Stadium, located on the MCHS campus. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.