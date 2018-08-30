Cowboys GameDay … Newberry

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Cowboys' trail to Orlando makes its second stop as the Cowboys host the Panthers of Newberry High School. When the Panthers come into Boot Hill Stadium, there will be at least one familiar face among them. The Panthers' head coach, Richard Vester, worked as an assistant coach for Madison County High School (MCHS) from 2010-2012.

That familiarity also carries with it a certain level of respect from MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe. “Newberry is very young, but athletic. Anytime you play the triple option you have to be prepared, especially with your eyes and the discipline it requires to make sure all phases of the option game are covered,” said Coach Coe. “Coach Vester coached with us from 2010-2012 and is a fine football coach and they’ll be ready.”

Last season, when the Cowboys traveled to Newberry, it turned into a long night as the game was held up by a 90-minute weather delay. When the game was finally finished last season, the Cowboys were comfortably ahead with a 47-14 score. This year, weather delays are not expected. What is expected is a Panther team that will be ready to play and looking to prove they can compete.

The Cowboys will likely continue their run-first offensive scheme with Vinsonta Allen and Robert Hiers carrying the bulk of the load. Defensively, the Cowboys will need to play with a great deal of discipline in order to avoid big plays from Newberry's option-based offense. Special teams could play a crucial role in the game, especially if Allen has another big game of punt returns. Don't be surprised if the Panthers try to kick the ball away from Allen. That alone could put the Cowboys in good field position.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Boot Hill Stadium on the MCHS campus. There will be a $5 per vehicle parking fee collected. These funds will be used by the Madison County Athletic Boosters to make much needed repairs to the athletic facilities at Boot Hill. Play by play can be heard on Talk 107.5 Radio, or online at https://tunein.com/radio/Talk-1075.