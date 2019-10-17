Cowboys Gameday: Homecoming

Rick Patrick: rick@greenepublishing.com

This homecoming game will not be like most games for the Cowboys of Madison County High School (MCHS). The festive events leading up to tonight's game have been familiar, but the game itself will likely have a different feel. When looking at the opponent for the Cowboys, one almost needs a French pronunciation guide to read the player's names. Many of the players for the Clearwater International Academy (CIA) Knights are French Canadian players attending the private boarding school in Clearwater, Fla.

The Knights are coming to Boot Hill with a 5-1 record and a high-octane offense that averages 52.5 points per game this season. The Knights are led by a young quarterback by the name of Luca Stanzani. Stanzani averages 260 yards per game passing. So far this season, he has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. It won't be enough to simply shut down Stanzani. The Knights also have a talented running back, Ludovick Choquette, who averages 129 yards per game and has scored 11 touchdowns this season. Defensively, the Knights have a huge defensive line with several players topping 300 pounds in size.

The Cowboys will likely be without a pair of key players on offense. Both offensive lineman Zane Herring and running back Robert Hiers will probably be out of the game, due to ankle injuries suffered during the game against Dunnellon High School. The Cowboys have grown a "next man up" mentality and that attitude will be tested this evening. Look for the Cowboys to run a fast-paced game, especially on offense, in order to wear down the big Knight defensive unit.

Tonight's contest could be an exciting, high scoring affair. It will certainly be another big challenge for the Cowboys. "We are beat up from playing five really tough, physical ball clubs in a row," said Head Coach Mike Coe. "This week is no different; we will be without 1,000 yard rusher Robert Hiers and FSU commit Zane Herring on offense and possibly without linebacker Jordan Alexander as well. CIA is a private boarding school similar to IMG (nationally ranked football powerhouse from Bradenton, Fla.), except they get their players from the Canadian National Team. It's just the next stern test in our journey this season. I'm really proud of our guys toughness and fortitude so far." Cowboy fans will not want to miss this game.

The action gets underway at Boot Hill Stadium, on the MCHS campus, tonight, Oct. 18. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.