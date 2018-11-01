Cowboys game day: Senior Night

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Friday, Nov. 2, will be a special evening for a special group of Cowboys. As the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys take on the Raiders of Rickards High School, time will be set aside to recognize a group of seniors who have contributed much to provide a positive atmosphere on Boot Hill during fall Friday nights. "Our seniors have never lost on Boot Hill and that's a heck of an accomplishment," said MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe. "We take great pride in our stadium and field and always try to play the right way and represent our school and community."

The Cowboys' opponent during the contest will provide a challenge for the Cowboys' defensive unit. The Raiders like to run the ball, utilizing their electrifying 6', 195 lb. running back Kelvin Dean, Jr. So far this season, Dean is averaging 9.9 yards per carry and 136 yards rushing per game. Dean has a talent for quickly darting through holes in the line of scrimmage and making his way into the secondary. Dean also has the speed to make his way to the outside and then cut upfield for big chunks of yardage. The Class 5A Raiders' 2-7 record should not be taken lightly, as the Raiders have played a challenging schedule this season. "Rickards always has great athletes with a lot of speed," said Coach Coe. "They play a totally different style than us and it will be a [matter] of which team can impose their will and style of play on the other."

The Senior Night ceremony will take place before the game. The senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad and the Vaquero Guard marching band will be recognized. The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Boot Hill Stadium, on the MCHS campus.