Cowboys Game Day … Rivals

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys will face a familiar foe tonight when they take on the Bulldogs of Suwannee County High School in Live Oak. One of the area's oldest rivalries, the annual game actually pre-dates Madison County High School, when the school was simply Madison High School.

The Bulldogs are coming into the game with a 5-3 record and an improved team. “Coach Hall has done a great job of getting things turned around at his alma mater,” said MCHS Head Coach Mike Coe. “They have a big [offensive line] and really good skill kids. Their [quarterback] is definitely a playmaker and he has a lot of experience as well. They play an attacking style of defense and we will have to play well up front to move the ball with any consistency.”

The Bulldogs' offense is led by Tyree Taylor, 5' 10”, 205 lbs., a dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm. Between running and throwing the ball, Taylor averages 159 yards per game in offensive output. So far this season Taylor has eight passing and four rushing touchdowns to his credit. The Cowboys' defense will have to find a way to put pressure on Taylor, while respecting his ability to use his legs if receivers are not open.

The game takes place on Friday, Oct. 26 at Suwannee County High School, located at 1314 Pine Ave. SW, in Live Oak, Fla. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Live play-by-play can be heard on Talk 107.5 FM, or streaming online at talk1075.com.