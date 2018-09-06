Cowboys Game Day: On the road to Tallahassee

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the first time this regular season, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys will take their game on the road. This week, they leave friendly Boot Hill Stadium and venture west to the state's Capital City, Tallahassee. There, the Cowboys will face the Seminoles of Florida High.

Florida High comes into the game following a 22-6 win over Blountstown. Blountstown is the team the Cowboys defeated for the Class 1A State Title last season. This year's Seminole team is a very talented, well-coached team. The Cowboys will likely have their hands full, especially on defense. The Seminoles have an elusive quarterback with a strong arm. The Seminoles also have a big, strong running back who can elude tacklers as well as run them over. “They [Florida High] always play tough against us and Coach Hickman is one of the best coaches around,” said MCHS Coach Mike Coe. “They are tough to defend because of so many formations, and they play hard.”

Florida High comes into the game ranked number four in Florida's Class 3A, MCHS is ranked number one in Class 1A.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The game will take place at Florida High's stadium, located at 3000 School House Rd., in Tallahassee. This game is part of “Touchdowns Against Cancer.” You can help the Cowboys and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by making a pledge for every touchdown the Cowboys score during the month of September. Go to www.touchdownsagainstcancer.com and make your pledge today. The game can be heard on Talk 107.5 FM or online at www.talk1057.com.