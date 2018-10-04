Cowboys Game Day… Homecoming

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Every high school and college from shore to shore has one week set aside to celebrate school pride and loyalty with an annual celebration called Homecoming. This week has been a special one for Cowboy fans and alumni, young and old. All the special days in each school, the parade and recognition of the best young people Madison has to offer will culminate with a football game that should give everyone a reason to smile with pride.

This week, at Boot Hill stadium, the Cowboys will host the Crusaders of Pensacola Catholic High School in front of a spirited Homecoming crowd. The Crusaders are coming into the contest with a 3-3 record and are coming off a 34-30 defeat at the hands of American Heritage High School, in Delray Beach, Fla. In the past, the Crusaders have been a tough opponent for the Cowboys. The Crusaders are a team that likes to run the ball, notably with their extremely talented freshman running back, Waymond Jordan. Jordan, at 5'9" and 176 pounds, has the speed and instincts for finding running lanes in the line of scrimmage that make him a threat each time he touches the ball. Jordan averages 6.9 yards per carry. Once Jordan gets into the open field, he has a talent for avoiding tackles and turning any play into a big gain. Jordan will likely have the attention of many college scouts during his high school playing career. The Cowboy defensive front will have to be on their toes in order to keep Jordan contained.

The Cowboys' Homecoming game takes place on Friday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is slated to take place at 7:30 p.m. The game play by play can be heard on Talk 107.5 FM or streaming online at talk1075.com.