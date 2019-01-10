Cowboys corral Trojans

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was another good evening for Cowboy basketball fans on Tuesday, Jan. 8, as they enjoyed a pair of closely-fought contests between the junior varsity and varsity teams from Madison County High School (MCHS) and the Trojans of Lincoln High School from Tallahassee.

In the first game of the evening, the Cowboys junior varsity team hosted the visiting Trojans. The first half was nip-and-tuck for both teams as each tried to establish dominance. The first quarter ended with the Cowboys holding a one point, 16-15 edge. The second quarter continued to go back and forth between the two teams. The Trojans managed to take a 30-29 lead into the locker rooms at the end of the first half. During the third period, the Cowboys opened a lead and by the end of the quarter, had a 39-32 advantage. Late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans began a rally and tied the score with under a minute remaining. A pair of last-minute baskets gave the Cowboys the 46-42 victory.

The second game of the evening's double-header had the two varsity teams in competition. The Trojans established an early lead as the hometown Cowboys struggled to connect on baskets. At the end of the first period, the Trojans had a 12-8 lead. During the second quarter, the Trojans built upon that lead and the score was 29-22 at halftime. As is often the case this season, the third quarter belonged to the Cowboys as they made several key defensive rebounds and picked up the pace of the game. At the end of the third quarter, the Cowboys had a 41-36 lead. The Cowboys opened as much as a nine-point lead in the final period before the Trojans began to mount a come-back. The Cowboys were able to keep the Trojans at-bay during the final minute and finished the game with a 58-56 victory, keeping their winning streak, now at 11 games, intact.

Vincenta Mitchell led the Cowboys with 16 points and three rebounds. Dilan Lawson scored 11 points with five rebounds. Christopher Simmons added 10 points for the Cowboys. Travis Jay was a key defensive player with nine points and 13 rebounds, 10 of which were defensive rebounds.

The Cowboys will be in action again at home on Saturday, Jan. 12, when they host the Trojans of Hamilton County High School. All four MCHS teams will be in action, beginning at 3 p.m. Be sure to enter the Billy Washington Clerk of Court Half Court Challenge for your chance to win $250.