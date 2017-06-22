Cowboys’ conditioning workouts underway

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Amongst the grunts, groans, and gasping for air, one could hear coaches barking out orders emanating from the field house next to Boot Hill Stadium on the Madison County High School campus. Head Coach Mike Coe smiled and described the scene as “organized chaos.” Organized chaos is the perfect way to describe the scene as these young athletes pushed themselves to their limits as they strive to prepare for a football season that will surely test each of them both physically and mentally. “Our goal is to make this tougher now than anything they will face in a game. We have to build not only physical toughness, but mental toughness as well,” said Coe.

Assistant Coach Jim Ertzberger was working with offensive and defensive linemen, having them run sprints of 30 yards at a time. It was a grueling task in the late morning heat. After one set of running sprints, one young athlete complained about being out of breath. “If you can talk, you can breathe,” responded Ertzberger. “Now line up!” According to Ertzberger, these voluntary workouts are crucial to success during what will be a very challenging football season. “These summer workouts are voluntary. We can't require the kids to come, but most of them realize how important it is,” said Ertzberger. “We simply don't have time to 'get into shape' once we start practice in August.” Ertzberger echoed Coe's sentiment when he said part of the goal at the time is to make the summer workouts much harder than anything the young athletes will face on Friday nights. Developing mental toughness is a philosophy amongst the entire coaching staff. It is a philosophy Ertzberger hopes will bring benefits far beyond the gridiron. “Our goal is for these young men to become good fathers, good citizens, and basically just good men. If we are tough on these young men now, then they will be able to face anything in life. That job interview will be like a piece of cake,” said Ertzberger with a laugh.

At the end of the work out session, Coe reminded the athletes of why they are working so hard now. He used the success from last season as an example. There were many times during the Cowboys' 2016 season when they imposed their will on their opponents in the fourth quarter, simply because the Cowboys were still fresh and their opponents were winded. “We are not going to intimidate anyone with our size, but we can outlast them when the fourth quarter comes around,” said Coe. Coe also challenged the team to step up and fill the shoes of the Cowboys who have left the program since last season, notably defensive standout Kelvin Kegler, who will be playing for the University of South Florida this fall. “Who's it gonna be?” asked Coe. “Who's gonna step up?”

One young athlete who has plans to “step up” his game is senior running back Teryon Henderson. If Henderson can remain healthy, he figures to be a major factor in the Cowboys' offensive game plan. Last year he rushed for nearly 1,700 yards. He did have two fumbles during the season, which is something Henderson has a goal of alleviating. “Two fumbles is two too many,” said Henderson. Henderson feels the team is in good shape compared to last year at this time. “It's much more of a family atmosphere now. We just have to keep working,” said Henderson. One motivating factor for the Cowboys is the disappointing loss at the hands of Pahokee High School, ending the Cowboys' quest for a state title. That loss was later turned into a victory when Pahokee was forced to give up their state title and forfeit their entire season, due to an ineligible player on their team. The disappointment felt after that game motivates Henderson and many of the Cowboys. “We don't want to go through the same thing,” said Henderson.

Leadership from Henderson and other senior members of the Cowboy squad will be key if the Cowboys are to build on the success enjoyed last season. “We try to help the younger players along,” said Ta'ronn Johnson, a senior offensive lineman.

This season will likely be much more challenging with the new point system that will determine which teams will be in the playoffs. Teams will, in essence, be rewarded for playing a tougher schedule. A challenge is one thing from which Coach Coe has never backed away. It is a philosophy Coe expects to pass along to his players. As the young athletes work, they see constant reminders and motivators that “It's hard to be a Cowboy.” It is expected that the wind sprints the Cowboys run today will become a victory march to the state title in December.

The Cowboys' season gets underway at Boot Hill Stadium on Friday, August 18, against Hamilton County High School in the “Kick-off Classic.”