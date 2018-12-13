Cowboys community celebration planned

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison community has an opportunity to celebrate the history-making, 2018 State Champion Madison County High School Cowboys during a community-wide celebration. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the courthouse lawn.

There will be a variety of food items for sale; including turkey legs, famous Boot Hill gizzards and more. Fans will also have a chance to pick up highlight DVDs, posters and t-shirts. All proceeds will go to help pay for championship rings for the players.

There is a parade tentatively planned for 2:30 p.m. from the courthouse to the Smith Mansion. County and City government officials are expected to be on hand to declare official proclamations congratulating the Cowboys for their back-to-back state championships.