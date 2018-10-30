Cowboys blast Bulldogs

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Oct. 26, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys made the short trip to Live Oak for their annual rivalry game with the Bulldogs of Suwannee County High School. This year, the game had an extra significance for the Bulldogs, as this was their annual Homecoming game. The Cowboys managed to spoil the Bulldog's Homecoming party with a 50-12 defeat of the Bulldogs.

The game started with a short kickoff by the Cowboys which was recovered by the Cowboys at the Bulldog's 35-yard line. The Cowboys moved the ball to the 14-yard line before the drive seemed to stall. On fourth-and-nine from the 14, Travis Jay and Daquarius Thompkins connected on the first Cowboy touchdown pass of the evening. Tommy Miller's point-after-touchdown (PAT) was successful and the score was 7-0 with 9:53 remaining in the opening period. The next Bulldog drive went three-and-out and the Cowboys received a punt at their own 19-yard line. Cowboy speedster, Vinsonta Allen, wasted little time, sprinting 81 yards taking the ball into the end zone for another quick-strike Cowboy touchdown. After another good PAT, the score was 14-0 with 6:09 still remaining in the first quarter. On the next Bulldog drive, the Cowboys recovered a bad snap on fourth-and-one and took over at the Bulldog's 25-yard line. This set up Miller's 29-yard field goal, bringing the score to 17-0, with 2:45 still to go in the first quarter. On the ensuing kick-off, the Bulldogs' return man mishandled the ball, resulting in a turnover at the Bulldog's 19-yard line. The Cowboys capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run by Allen in the waning moments of the opening quarter. The score was 23-0 as the first period came to a close.

The Bulldogs began their next drive at the 25-yard line and after a couple of big plays, the Bulldogs had a first-and-goal at the Cowboys' 10-yard line. A couple of plays later, the Bulldogs were in the end-zone and the score was 23-6 with 9:52 remaining in the first half. On their next drive, the Cowboys moved the ball to the 43-yard line before Jay hit Derrion Staten for a 57-yard touchdown connection. Miller's PAT split the uprights and the score was 30-6 with 7:32 remaining until intermission. Another Bulldog turnover on the kick return gave the Cowboys the ball at the Bulldog 24-yard line. The Cowboys backed up and, on third-and-23, Jay hit Allen for a 37-yard touchdown pass. At the 5:35 mark in the second quarter, the score was 36-6, in favor of the Cowboys. The Bulldogs responded with a big return to midfield. The Bulldogs quickly took advantage with a 32-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed and the score was 36-12 with 4:16 remaining in the first half. On the ensuing kick-off, the Bulldogs attempted an onside kick, which the Cowboys recovered at the 48-yard line. On the next play, Jay displayed another of his trademark quarterback runs, taking the ball 52 yards to pay dirt. The successful PAT made the score 43-12 with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter. That score remained until the halftime show began.

The second half began with the Cowboys driving the ball to the Bulldog's 13-yard line. The drive ended with an unsuccessful 36-yard field goal try. The Bulldogs were able to move the ball into Cowboys' territory, thanks to a conversion on fourth-and-three. The drive stalled when the Bulldog’s quarterback was sacked on a fourth-and-nine play at the Cowboys' 25-yard line. Cowboy quarterback Caleb Watts, then hit Staten with a 75-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, and the score was 50-12 as the third period came to a close.

The final period moved quickly as both teams moved the ball back and forth, without any scoring threats. The score was 50-12 as the game clock hit 00:00.

Allen led the Cowboys' rushing attack with 147 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Allen also had one pass reception for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jay went three-for-six for 112 yards and three touchdown passes. Watts went two-for-two through the air for 76 yards and one touchdown pass. Staten had 134 yards receiving and two touchdown passes. Allen was named the Offensive Player of the Week for the Cowboys. Chalon Howard was named the Defensive Player of the Week for his five tackles and two pass break-ups. The Special Teams Player of the Week was Caleb Watts. The Offensive Hog of the Week was Quinn Lee. The Defensive Hog of the Week was Pat Hampton.

Next, the Cowboys will take on the Raiders of Rickards High School, in the final game of the regular season. The Raiders have a 2-7 mark for the season and are coming off a 34-0 defeat at the hands of Wakulla High School. The game is set for Friday, Nov. 2. This will be Senior Night for the Cowboys as they honor the seniors on the football team, cheerleading squad and the band. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Boot Hill Stadium, on the MCHS campus.