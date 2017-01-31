Cowboys avenge loss

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lowndes County High School (LHS) Vikings from Valdosta, Ga., one of the best teams in Class 7A in the State of Georgia, made the 30 minute drive south hoping to repeat an early season victory over the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys. By the time the final buzzer sounded, MCHS Coach Allen Demps and his Cowboys basketball squad showed they had a different plan in mind this time. The Cowboys avenged that loss from Dec. 3rd with a 61-46 beat-down of the LHS Vikings.

Three Cowboys scored in double figures, led by Josiah Mitchell who scored 15 points and had eight rebounds. Kris Allen scored 14 points with three steals and three assists. Tre Adams tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Vincenta Mitchell had a busy evening with seven points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Next up for the Cowboys will be the Class 1A District 5 tournament which will take place in Jasper at Hamilton County High School. The tournament gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with the semi-final games. The district championship game will be played on Friday, Feb 10. Times are TBA.