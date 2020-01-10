Cowboys and Warriors on the All-Big Bend Football Teams

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

Madison County High School (MCHS) Head Football Coach Mike Coe is quick to discount individual accolades. “Anytime you achieve great team success, individual honors will follow,” said Coach Coe. The Cowboys have certainly achieved team success this year, winning their third straight state championship. Now, the individual honors are flowing in for many of these Cowboys.

Many players from the MCHS Cowboys and the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors have been named to the All-Big Bend Football Team, published by the Tallahassee Democrat. The teams are based on voting by area media and coaches.

Heading up the First Team Offense and the Offensive Player of the Year is Cowboy quarterback Vinsonta Allen. During the 2019 season, Allen threw for 1,533 yards and 24 touchdowns. Allen also ran for 1,427 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns. Allen also chalked up two punt return touchdowns. Also on the First Team Offense is Cowboy running back Robert Hiers. Hiers rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wide receiver Derrion Staten is also on the First Team Offense. Staten had 41 receptions for 891 yards and 11 touchdown catches. Staten also toted the ball for 487 yards and six touchdowns. Staten added a punt return for a touchdown. Offensive linemen Zane Herring and Zac Coe were also named to the First Team Offense.

Cowboy linebacker Ke’Shaun Mitchell was named to the First Team Defense. Mitchell had 155 tackles, including eight sacks an interception and a forced fumble. Defensive back Zarrion Robinson was named to the First Team Defense. Robinson had 40 tackles, nine interceptions and 15 pass break-ups. Robinson also had seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.

The Second Team Offense features Jared Grant, from ACA. Grant had 1,157 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Warriors. Cowboy wide receiver Zechariah Jones is on the Second Team Offense. Jones had 20 receptions for 423 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jones also had a punt return touchdown. ACA kicker Brandon Hannon was named to the Second Team Offense. Hannon went 40 for 41 kicking extra points and three-for-three kicking field goals, with a long of 42 yards. Hannon had 477 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 249 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. Cowboy offensive lineman Le’tavious Cuthbertson was also named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Offense.

On the All-Big Bend Second Team Defense is Cowboy defensive lineman Jahyren Lee. Lee had 81 tackles, including seven sacks and two fumble recoveries. Cowboy defensive lineman Todd Brown was named to the Second Team Defense. Brown had 53 tackles with eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. Cowboy defensive back Chalon Howard was named to the Second Team Defense. Howard had 59 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, an interception and three pass break-ups.

A pair of ACA Warriors are on the Third Team Offense. Warrior offensive lineman Liam Mediate and quarterback Brady Browning earned spots on the Third Team Offense.

On the Third Team Defense are Cowboy defensive lineman Demarvion Brown, Cowboy line backer Jordan Alexander and Cowboy defensive back Octavius Davis.

Cowboy running back Jacoleman Young and Cowboy kicker Thomas Miller are on the Honorable Mention Offense Team. ACA’s Nathan Dukes is also on the Honorable Mention Offensive Team.

On the Honorable Mention Defense are Warriors Austin Hebert and Dalton Anderson, along with Cowboy Rodderick Johnson, Jr.

“Lots of young men on those lists waited their turn for their opportunity and once it came, they took it and ran with it,” said Coach Coe. “The great thing is, they earned it, nothing was given to them.”