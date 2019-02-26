Cowboys advance to “Elite Eight”

Rick Patrick:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys varsity basketball team overcame a slow start on Thursday, Feb. 21, to defeat the Red Flashes of Hilliard High School, 55-43, to advance to the Regional Final game against Hawthorne High School, on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The Cowboys went out to a 5-0 lead during the first period before the Red Flashes got on the scoreboard. The opening quarter saw several lead changes and at the end of the first period, the Flashes had a slight 15-13 edge. During the second quarter, the Cowboys used their aggressive defensive play to force several turnovers and bad shots. The Cowboys took advantage with defensive rebounds and built a 27-21 lead going into halftime. The Cowboys continued to build their lead during the third quarter before the Flashes were able to cut into the Cowboys' lead. The third quarter ended with the Cowboys still ahead, 39-36. The Cowboys were able to deliver a near knock-out punch during the final eight minutes of the contest, building a near 20-point lead at one point. The Flashes continued to play tough until the final buzzer sounded with the Cowboys still ahead, 55-43.

Chris Simmons shot 50 percent from the three-point line and went four-for-four at the foul line to lead the Cowboys in scoring with 15 points and five rebounds. Vincenta Mitchell had 12 points for the Cowboys. Demarvion Brown chalked up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dilan Lawson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds to the Cowboys' efforts.

Results from the Regional Final game were unavailable as of press time. Full results from the Class 1A Regional Final between MCHS and Hawthorne High School will be in the Friday, March 1, edition of The Madison Enterprise Recorder.