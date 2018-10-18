Cowboys “adopt” hurricane victims

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In a continuous effort to teach more than just football Xs and Os, Madison County High School (MCHS) Head Football Coach Mike Coe has pledged the support of his team to the efforts to help rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Michael. "I would love to 'adopt' Blountstown, Port St. Joe, Franklin County, Mosley and Marianna's football programs during their tough journey post-Hurricane Michael," said Coach Coe over the past weekend. Coach Coe said he has an affinity for these schools partly because of the connection between Madison County and these schools through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). "We have been to FCA camp with all five programs throughout the years and they all have great men leading their teams," said Coach Coe. Madison County's ties with Blountstown and Port St. Joe go even deeper. MCHS faced Blountstown in the state football championship game last season and MCHS faced Port St. Joe in the state baseball championship last season. Lee United Methodist Church hosted the Panama City Mosley football team with a meal before their game in Live Oak, Fla. last November.

Coach Coe has asked the Madison County community to consider helping these schools and young athletes with much-needed supplies as they begin to rebuild their lives. Almost anything is needed, but some of the most requested items include: fuel, gas cans, batteries (D, C and AA), diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, baby food, non-perishable food items, water, toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, etc.), socks and underwear. Donations can be dropped off at the Madison Church of God, Norris Cafe, Odiorne Insurance and Southern Grace Gifts.

Coach Coe is also organizing work teams consisting of MCHS coaches, players and other volunteers to go to the affected areas to help with providing meals, clean-up, etc. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact Coach Coe at michael.coe@mcsbfl.us.