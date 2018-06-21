Cowboys 2018 – Who to look for

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With football season just a few weeks away, excitement will soon begin to build. Before long, Friday night lights will shine on Boot Hill Stadium and the smell of fried gizzards will fill the air. Pads will soon begin popping and the Cowboy faithful will again be urged to "Talk to your defense!"

When the season begins in August, there will be some changes on the field. That does not mean there will be any lack of excitement. Although players like Derrick Staten, Jr., Tre Adams and Teryon Henderson will now be playing on Saturdays and in colors other than maroon and silver; another group of Cowboys are ready to make their mark on the field. Head Coach Mike Coe is not one to put much emphasis on individual players. Football is and always has been a team sport. With that being said, there are times when individual players stand out from the crowd and make a name for themselves. Here are some of the players to keep your eye on this season:

• Travis Jay, corner back and quarterback. The Seminole verbal commit will surely be the focus of any wise opposing offensive coordinator. Expect Jay to make an impact, even if he doesn't get his usual eight interceptions during the season. His presence on the field will likely force opposing quarterbacks to look elsewhere to throw the ball. Don't be surprised to see Jay pulling "double duty," playing on both sides of the ball, especially early in the season. Jay has a strong arm and the instincts to be a very good quarterback for the Cowboys. However, Coach Coe may be reluctant to allow Jay to spend too much time attempting to play both ways. Even as strong and well-conditioned as Jay is, playing both sides of the ball for an extended time would be a tall task to expect for the entire season.

• Caleb Watts, quarterback. If Watts can progress quickly to the point where he can run the offense, that would allow Jay to concentrate on the defensive side of the ball. Playing behind Adams last year, Watts mainly saw "clean-up duty" late in ball games. Watts did have significant playing time in the spring game against Wakulla and showed an ability to effectively run the offense. Look for Watts to progress and grow into a very good quarterback as the season goes on.

• Vinsonta Allen, running back. With both Staten and Henderson moving on to play college ball, Allen has some big cleats to fill. Allen definitely has the speed and instincts to rise to the job. Allen showed that he had the wheels to be a major player last season when he averaged 8.6 yards per carry as a sophomore. Look for Allen to be instrumental in the Cowboys' rushing attack.

• Robert Hiers, running back. Hiers came into the spring game in the latter part of the game and proved himself to be a strong runner. His highly competitive nature will help him to become a team leader as his Cowboy career progresses.

• The entire offensive line. Crucial to the Cowboys' success on the field will be the play of the offensive line. This will possibly be the best unit Coach Coe has had in quite a while. These guys are big and they are strong. Anchored by a pair of 300 pounders Zac Coe and Zane Herring, this group will surely pave the way for a strong rushing attack. That will be very important if Watts is called upon to become the Cowboy signal-caller early in the season. Look for the college offers to mount for Herring as his Cowboy years go along.

• Terray Jones, defensive lineman. With his size and speed, look for Jones to be a major impact player for the Cowboys this year. Jones has already had numerous college offers and those offers will undoubtedly continue to mount as the season progresses. Look for Jones to be a dominant beast for the Cowboy defensive unit this year.

Don't expect this group of young men to be content to sit on last season's state championship laurels. This team is hungry to prove they have what it takes to win back-to-back state titles. The fun begins on Friday, August 24, when the Cowboys host the War Eagles of Wakulla High School at Boot Hill Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.