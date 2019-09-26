Cowboy slugger to be a Gator

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy first baseman and slugger Blaydon Plain has accepted an offer and verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Florida. Plain is a sophomore, but has already gotten the attention of college baseball recruiters.

"I am beyond exited and blessed to announce that I will further my academic and baseball career at the University of Florida," said Plain on the social media site, Twitter. "I would like to thank my coaches and everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, but most of all to the man above and to my family."

During his freshman year playing for the Cowboys, Plain had a .354 batting average with a .511 on-base percentage. He had a total of 21 RBIs and a team-leading, five homers. Defensively, Plain was near perfect in his play at first base, registering no errors in 26 games played. Plain was named the Cowboys' Defensive Player of the Year at the end of his freshman year. Although Plain was the primary first baseman during his freshman year, he will likely see some time on the pitcher's mound when baseball season begins. "We'll probably have him (Plain) throwing a little for us next season," added Fletcher.

"That kid can play," said MCHS Baseball Coach Jason Fletcher. "He is destined for great things and we are very proud of him; not only for the work he puts in on the baseball diamond, but in the classroom as well. It's going to be fun to see him play and grow over the next couple of years."

Plain is the son of Helen and Jack Plain.