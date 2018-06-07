Cowboy seniors enjoy special graduation ceremony

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

While the rest of their fellow classmates were preparing to walk across the stage during graduation ceremonies at Madison County High School (MCHS), the MCHS baseball team was busy winning the state semi-final game in Ft. Myers. Although this conflict may have been problematic, for the seniors on the Cowboys baseball team, a solution was found.

On Wednesday, May 23, there was a special ceremony at Cowboy Field for the seniors on the MCHS baseball squad. This allowed the graduating seniors and their families to commemorate the milestone event. MCHS Principal Geraldine Wildgoose and Steve McHargue, the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, addressed the students and families. The evening was capped off with a fireworks display.