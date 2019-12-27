Cowboy golfer signs letter of intent

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

James Madison Preparatory High School (JMPHS) student and Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy golfer Payton Davis caught the “golf bug” at an early age, after watching Phil Mickelson win the 2010 Masters. This inspired Davis to pick up the clubs and learn the game.

Davis began playing in junior tournaments and as his game improved, his desire to play on the next level in college increased . Despite having to battle through a back injury, Davis has taken a major step forward in realizing his dream. Davis recently signed a letter of intent to play golf at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“He has definitely worked hard in the classroom and on the course to make his dream of playing college golf a reality,” said MCHS Head Golf Coach Jason Fletcher. In 2018, Davis received honorable mention honors on the All Big-Bend golf team.

“I am so thankful to each and every person who has encouraged and supported me for all these years,” said Davis. Davis plans to study engineering, possibly Civil Engineering, while at Embry-Riddle.

Davis is the son of Justin and Kim Davis.