Cowboy commits to Eagles

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy defensive back Chalon Howard will be going into the 2019 football season with at least one clear decision already made. Howard has verbally committed to continue his playing career with the Georgia Southern University Eagles, in Statesboro, Ga. Howard will not be the first Cowboy to decide to don the blue and white. Ironhead Gallon also played football for Georgia Southern before spending time during the pre-season with the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League (NFL), and the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

During his two-year career at MCHS, so far, Howard has amassed 40 solo tackles and 38 assists for a total of 78 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and ten passes defended.

"I would like to give a big 'thanks' to all the coaches that have recruited me thus far, and to those who will come," said Howard in a statement released on Sunday, June 23. "With that said, after a great visit and conversation with Head Coach [Chad] Lunsford, as of now, I am committed to Georgia Southern University."

Howard also received offers from Georgia State University, in Atlanta; and the Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo.