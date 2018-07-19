Cowboy cards now on sale

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys football team are once again selling “Cowboy cards” in order to raise funds for the football program.

These cards, which cost $10, each have a convenient football schedule on the front and valuable savings on the back. With discounts from places such as Ace Hardware, Subway, Norris Cafe, Hungry Howies, Studstill Lumber and many more. The card can easily pay for itself within just a few weeks. The discount card is good until August of 2019.

To purchase a Cowboy card, see any Cowboy football player or member of the coaching staff.