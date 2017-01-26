County spelling bee next week

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The annual spelling bee for Madison County students is coming Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. Students in the fourth through eighth grades will be competing in the annual competition. Approximately 30 students from Lee Elementary School, Madison County Central School, Madison Creative Arts Academy, Greenville Elementary School, LATMA, and Pinetta Elementary School will be in the competition.

Students in the fourth grade will compete in the local competition only. Students in the fifth through eighth grade who win the local competition will have the chance to move on to other competitions, all the way to the national level.

The local competition gets under way on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, located at 184 College Loop, in Madison. Anyone wishing more information may call Shirley Joseph at (850) 973-1555.