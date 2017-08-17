County Commission Meeting: County receives check from SRWMD

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 9 the Commissioners accepted a check in the amount of $19,917.45 from the Suwannee River Water Management District. Hugh Thomas, the new Director for the district presented the check as a payment in lieu of taxes.

The Board passed the consent agenda, which consisted of the approval of a state-funded grant agreement for emergency management for $115,806. The Board also approved a federally-funded sub-award and a grant agreement for emergency management for $44,096. In old business, the Board approved an amendment to the minutes from the regular meeting held on June 14.

The Board held a public hearing on the transmittal of an ordinance to the state that would change 64.784 acres of land from conservation to agricultural two. This change would allow one dwelling per 10 acres to be built. There was no public comment. The Board voted to transmit the ordinance to the state.

The Board heard an audit report from John Keillor from Lanigan and Associates. The audit report for Fiscal Year 2015-2016 was largely positive, with only two findings stemming from the fact that some items were not managed in a timely manner. This was partially due to the position of Assistant Financial Director for the county not being filled for several months. The audit also showed that the County increased its net assets from $1,264,248 in 2015 to $2,469,107 in 2016. This is a difference of $1,204,859.

The Board passed a resolution naming Sunday, Aug. 13, as Charles Wesley Evans, Sr. day. Evans is celebrating 19 years of service to Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.

The Board approved a request from Opie Peavy for a $3,250 grant to advertise the North Florida Cattle Battle. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Board voted to surplus approximately 68 acres of land adjacent to the recreational park off US Hwy. 90 W. County Coordinator Brian Kauffman and County Attorney Tom Reeves made a site visit and could not find any use the county may have for the land. The land is mostly wetland with only about 10 acres upland. After checking for any encumbrances from the Florida Recreational Development Assistance Program, a notice will be published that the land is available. The County would entertain offers in order to gauge interest.

The Board reviewed a possible change of life insurance carriers for county employees. A proposal was made that would provide $20,000 of coverage at a 65 percent reduction in cost. This results in much more coverage at a much lower cost. The Board approved the change.

Commissioner Ronnie Moore informed the Board that he and Commissioner Alston Kelley had a very productive trip to Washington D.C. The trip was a part of a plan from the Trump Administration to reach out to County Commissioners from every state in the union. While in Washington, Moore and Kelley were able to meet face-to-face with Florida’s legislative representatives as well as representatives from several federal agencies.

The next meeting of the Board of Madison County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. in the courthouse annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.