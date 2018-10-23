County Commission Road paving, NFCC Suit, Sewage spills

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the regularly scheduled meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 17, a citizen took the opportunity to question the commissioners about a request to pave Pettis Springs Rd., west of Greenville. During the public comments portion of the meeting Hattie Alexander, of Greenville, informed the commissioners that she and others have been requesting the paving of the road for the past 20 years. Pettis Springs Rd. is a dirt road just west of Greenville off US Hwy. 90. Alexander also informed the commissioners of the need to have tree limbs cut and trimmed along the roadway. Commissioner Ronnie Moore, whose district includes Greenville, informed Alexander that the road was not on the list of roads scheduled for paving, but that he would help begin the process of ranking the road on the list of roads set for paving.

Each year the county road department submits a list of roads to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The list is prioritized based on factors such as the amount of traffic on the road. According to Lonnie Thigpen, Madison County Road Department Coordinator, the cost of paving a dirt road is between $300,000 and $400,000 per mile. Pettis Springs Rd. is four miles long. Moore offered to provide Alexander with the ranking criteria and a current list of roads set to be paved. Commissioner Alston Kelly requested that Pettis Springs Rd. be added to the list of tree trimming jobs for the road department.

In other business, the commissioners passed the consent agenda, which included the approval of a lease agreement for a front loader for the solid waste department. Also on the consent agenda was a budget amendment request for a sheriff's office employee payout of $27,693.64.

The commissioners discussed the on-going suit between North Florida Community College (NFCC), the City of Madison and Madison County over a sewer lift station located on the NFCC campus. For the county's part, the commissioners have agreed to pay approximately $16,000 to NFCC because two county buildings do utilize the lift station on the NFCC campus. The City of Madison and NFCC remain at odds over the ownership of the lift station and who is responsible for paying for the electricity to operate the station. "We've done what we [Madison County] need to do," said Moore.

There was discussion regarding signage on NE Old Blue Springs Rd. Citizens along the road have complained about trucks on the road. Thigpen told the commissioners that "No through trucks" signs have been posted on the road.

The commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing Sunday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 13, as National 4-H Week. The Commissioners also approved a name change for Madison County Emergency Medical Services to Madison County Fire and Rescue. Madison County Fire Coordinator Chris Williams emphasized the on-going need for volunteer fire-fighters.

Jamie Willoughby, Madison County Animal Control Director addressed the commissioners regarding an Excessive Animal Habitat (EAH) Permit Renewal for Ayla's Acres Sanctuary, in Greenville. The permit renewal was passed. Willoughby also suggested a proposal for an owner surrender fee of $20 per animal surrendered to help defray the cost of caring, and the possible euthanizing, of the animal. According to Willoughby, approximately 40-50 percent of the animals surrendered to animal control are pets that are no longer wanted, for various reasons. Of the pets surrendered, approximately half of them are eventually adopted. The rest are euthanized as humanely as possible. "[Pet owners] need to be responsible," said Willoughby. "[Animal Control has] become a trash can for unwanted pets."

Commissioner Rick Davis was appointed to represent Madison County on the Middle and Lower Suwannee and Withlacoochee River Task Force. The task force was formed to address problems occurring on the Withlacoochee River due to sewage spills upstream in the City of Valdosta, Ga.

The commissioners approved a $7,050.50 bid from Inspired for camera and sound upgrades for the County Commission Board Room. The new system will allow the commissioners to record and post the meetings online.

The commissioners discussed the need for maintenance and testing of the radio system for the various volunteer fire departments. It was suggested that all the radios be checked and maintained before incurring the expense of having someone climb the radio tower.

A budget amendment request was approved for the acquisition of a new truck for the Madison County Property Appraiser's Office. The first annual lease payment will be made from fiscal constraint funds. The total amount financed will be $25,140. At the end of the lease period, the county will buy the truck for one dollar.

The next meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.