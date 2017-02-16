County Commission passes Withlacoochee River resolution

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the regular meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the commissioners voted to pass a resolution asking for the protection of the historic Withlacoochee and Suwannee Rivers. In the resolution, the commissioners asked “the honorable Governor Rick Scott, elected Florida state leaders, and Florida's state agencies to use the resources of the Great State of Florida to protect the Withlacoochee River and the Historic Suwannee River by insuring that Valdosta, Georgia eliminates the dumping of raw sewage into our rivers and helps provide Madison County the resources we so desperately need to restore the image of our rivers and our communities as a great place to visit, live and do business.” The commissioners also approved a letter requesting assistance in developing a regional plan to address the situation to the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

The plight of the Withlacoochee River has been a point of contention between North Florida counties along the river and the City of Valdosta for many years. This is due to sewage from Valdosta making its way into the river and flowing downstream into Madison and other counties along the Withlacoochee and Suwannee Rivers. The City of Valdosta constructed a new sewage treatment plant which was completed in June, 2016. The City of Valdosta has other projects underway to address the wastewater problem, such as manhole replacement, a pump station replacement, and others. The projected completion date for these other projects is December, 2018.

In other business, the commissioners approved the consent agenda which included a budget amendment request of $3,740.59 for a Sheriff's office employee payout, approval of confiscated currency expenditure of $7,040 for VHF portable radios, approval of confiscated currency expenditure of $9,501.08 for lease/purchase of WatchGuard in car camera systems, and appointment of members to the SHIP Housing Advisory Committee.

The commissioners approved a sub-lease agreement of the Lee Airport to North Florida Ag Services, Inc.

There was a review of a request for bids for the sale of timber on two parcels of land at the Madison County Development Complex. These parcels have been appraised at $1,000 per acre. The commissioners voted to set a damage deposit of 15 percent of the contract bid amount. The commissioners also voted to set a time period of six months in which the timber is to be harvested.

The commissioners discussed the potential exchange of property between the County and Willie Peacock. After concerns were voiced by Peacock’s son, Michael, the commissioners agreed to make some changes to the contract. Changes to that contract included the removal of old tanks from the county-owned property; the County will also provide an environmental audit of the county-owned property, and the County will assume liability in the removal of a mobile home from the Peacock property. Another contract concerning the purchase of property owned by Cora Lee Peacock was approved by the commissioners.

Emergency Management Director Alan Whigham made a request to pursue a lease agreement with Langdale Ford for the lease of a new vehicle. The cost of this vehicle would be covered by a grant and would not cost the County any money. The commissioners approved this request. Whigham then presented a contract with Disaster Strategies & Ideas Group, LLC to provide mass care and incident training. This training would consist of staging a “mock disaster” sometime later in the spring. The cost of this training would also be covered by a $10,000 grant from the State. The commissioners unanimously approved the contract.

County Coordinator Brian Kauffman presented an Interlocal agreement with the City of Madison concerning a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This grant is intended to be used to upgrade a city-owned lift station and force main lines. Some of these lines serve individuals living outside of the city limits. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement. Kauffman also informed the commissioners of billboards placed along I-10 by the Madison County Development Council regarding county property. Kauffman said his office had received several calls in response to the billboard.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Madison County Commissioners will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., in the Courthouse Annex at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.