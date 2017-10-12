County Commission: Gavel passed to new County Commission Chair

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the beginning of the meeting of the Board of Madison County Commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the gavel was passed from Alfred Martin to the new Commission Chairman, Wayne Vickers. “I really do appreciate the work of the Commissioners, I've enjoyed my time as Chairman,” said Martin as he passed the gavel to Vickers.

Sheriff Ben Stewart informed the Board of a possible interlocal agreement between the Town of Greenville and the Madison County Sheriff's Office to provide extra patrols for the town. This is something that has been discussed in Greenville, but a formal agreement has yet to be presented to the County Commissioners or the MCSO. None of the Commissioners had heard of a possible agreement. “Greenville gets more than their fair share of attention from the MCSO,” said Stewart. Stewart did say he would be willing to consider an interlocal agreement at a future date, but as of yet, no agreement has been presented.

The Board approved leasing two Mack GU813 trucks for the Road Department. These trucks are part of an established leased program wherein the County leases two new trucks every year. This saves money for the County because of reduced maintenance costs associated with leasing the trucks. Road Department Supervisor Lonnie Thigpen also informed the Board that the Hickory Grove road project was progressing and should be completed within the next couple of weeks.

The Board approved leasing two Mack GU813 trucks for the Solid Waste Department. These trucks are leased with the same terms as the two trucks leased for the Road Department.

The Board approved a quote to refurbish and remount three ambulances for the County. It was suggested the County refurbish the “box” of each ambulance with updated wiring, etc. It was also suggested to the Board that a new cab and chassis be bought from AutoNation through a program with the Florida Sheriff's Association. This will result in a savings of $22,000 for the County. Possible lease/purchase options for the three ambulances was deferred until the next meeting.

A new community health assessment for the County was presented to the Board by Pam Beck, OMC Manager with the Madison County Health Department. Three areas of community health will be areas of primary focus for the Health Department. Those areas include: chronic diseases, mental health and maternal/child health.

Frank Darabi spoke to the Commissioners about the old landfill. Darabi told the Commissioners he has continued to monitor the landfill; which, in his opinion, is a waste of the County's money. He wants the old landfill to be shut down, but keep the wells open in case further testing is required.

Madison County Property Appraiser Leigh Barfield made a presentation on the new website in the works for the Property Appraiser's office. The new website will be interactive with mobile devices and will be much more “user friendly.” No specific date has been set for the public unveiling of the new website.

The Commissioners were reminded of the Dedication Ceremony for Joe Peavy Highway. The ceremony will take place at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. There will also be a meeting of the local Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, Oct 17, at 6 p.m.. That meeting with State Representative Halsey Beshears and State Senator Bill Montford will take place at the Madison County Courthouse, due to the large crowd expected. The Madison County Courthouse is located at 125 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

The next meeting of the Board of Madison County Commissioners is scheduled for Wednesday. Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Madison County Courthouse Annex at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.