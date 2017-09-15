County Commission: Commissioners consider new budget

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Board of Madison County Commissioners held a public hearing for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-2018 tentative budget for the county. The budget numbers are based on a tentative millage rate of 10.00 (the maximum rate allowed), health insurance at a five percent increase, a retirement contribution rate change effective 07/01/2017, and a zero percent cost of living adjustment. In each fund, the revenues and expenditures balanced.

A recap of the FY 2017-2018 shows that revenues and expenditures from the general fund (ad valorem and other) including a transfer to fine and forfeiture equaled $10,275,420. The county transportation trust fund equaled $2,588,723. This included transfers from fifth and sixth surpluses equaling $312,915, and a transfer of gas tax to landfill closure totaling $150,000. Fines and forfeitures, including a transfer from the general fund totaled $6,056,771. The solid waste fund total is $1,727,011. The recycling fund is $153,909. The fund for emergency medical services equals $1,921,443. The landfill closure fund equals $226,369. This includes $150,000 local-option gas tax, which must be approved by resolution. The fire services fund is $333,000, which does not include an increase for Volunteer Fire Depts.

The FY2017-2018 initial balance equals (-$788,255).

The next public hearing for the tentative budget will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room in the Madison County Courthouse Annex, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.