Corene Bishop Houck, 84, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 29, in the chapel of T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, Fla., with Elder Tommy Stanaland and Elder Gary Blanton officiating. The interment will follow in the Fellowship Primitive Baptist Cemetery, near Sirmans, Fla. The family received friends on Tuesday evening, May 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was born and raised in Madison County where she was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1953. She worked for many years at the Owens-Illinois Bag Plant and later for Madison County Road Department and the Madison County Soil and Conservation Department. She was a member of Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church where she was the church treasurer. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Corene will be remembered for her caregiving roles throughout the years, her sense of humor and loving, spiritual guidance.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, James and Bessie Morgan; her first husband, Charles C. Bishop; her second husband, Carl Houck; and her sister, Evalee Parker.

She is survived by a son, Glenn Bishop, of Madison; a daughter, Pamela Richter (Paul), of Madison; grandchildren: Brandi Nieves (Victor), of Ponte Vedra; and Charles Richter (Heather), of Lake City, Fla.; and five great grandchildren: Caleb Richter, Kayleigh Richter, Karissa Nieves, Mariana Nieves and Caiden Richter.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, of Madison, is caring for the family; (850) 973-2258.