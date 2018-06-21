Cora Lee Moore, 91, passed away in Madison on Thursday, June 14, Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at New Zion M.B. Church, in Greenville, with burial in Oakridge Cemetery, in Madison. Viewing and visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 22, at Tillman of Monticello, (850) 997-5553.

Miss Cora was a member of Young Reaper M.B. Church and a retired farm employee. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Glendale Jackson; granddaughters: Shana (Rodney) Baynard and Gwendolyn (James) Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister, Lela Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.