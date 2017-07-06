Cookout fundraiser first and second Fridays

Debbie Snapp, Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello/Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 251 will sponsor fundraising cookouts on the first and second Fridays of each month to help raise funds for their annual Veterans Day celebration in November.

This November celebration is held each year to honor, recognize, reward, and remember veterans, their families, and supporters in the local area.

Cookouts are held from 11 a.m. until the food runs out, at Haffye Hays Park in Greenville, along Highway 90 East. The meal will be a selection of chicken, ribs, and fish.