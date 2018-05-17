You are here
Cookin' for a cause at Four Freedoms
Cookin’ for a cause at Four Freedoms

admin

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Around lunchtime on Friday, May 11, you probably saw multiple cars surrounding Four Freedoms Park, in downtown Madison, as you passed by. You may have even stepped into the park to support a local resident in her journey to defeat Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Approximately 20 to 25 volunteers put on gloves and grabbed the spoons and forks under the canopy of trees from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was put on for Sherri Howell, of Madison, who has been diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. During a Jan. 11 surgery, four lymph nodes tested positive for cancer. Possibly four more affected lymph nodes were detected on Monday, Feb. 5. Howell has undergone multiple chemotherapy treatments since then, with more to follow. Howell, who has been a resident of Madison for almost 30 years, is scheduled for what she hopes will be her final surgery this summer, at Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by John Willoughby, May 11, 2018
Andy Willett was the bacon bandit of the day, as he prepared the crispy bacon to be put into a pot of green beans
Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by John Willoughby, May 11, 2018
Among the many volunteers helping with the fundraising event, Darby (left) and Tim (right) Thompson were available to assist in preparing the main course.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The lunch consisted of an $8 plate of chicken and rice, green beans, a roll, and a dessert. All proceeds from the event went to a fund that will help the Howell family cover  medical expenses during their effort to defeat cancer.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by John Willoughby, May 11, 2018
Buddy Sapp was one of 20-25 volunteers under the shade cooking, preparing, and handing out trays of food in support of Sherri Howell and her journey to beat cancer.
Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by John Willoughby, May 11, 2018
The Chicken and Rice fundraiser kicked off at Four Freedoms park at 11 a.m. to raise money to help cover medical expenses incurred during Howell's cancer treatment and recovery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Howell is married to Keith Howell, and they have three children: Dara Ward, Taylor Howell and Kyler Howell.

