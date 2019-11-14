Consolidated Christian Ministries set to open new location

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Right before Thanksgiving, there will be some hustle and bustle on Horry Street and you're invited to attend the grand opening of Consolidated Christian Ministries newest location.

After their building, commonly referred to as the "blue building," beside the Madison County Jail, was sold by the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, Consolidated Christian Ministries and thrift store will continue their services at 189 SW Horry St., in Madison. The ministry first opened in 2004 and has continued to support numerous ministries throughout Madison County such as the brown bag food ministry, blessing over 60 local residents with grocery items; and supporting Greenville Elementary School with snack packs for all enrolled students. The ministry also participates in multiple other activities such as the local farm share.

Margaret Throgmorton, partner with the Consolidated Christian Ministries, states that the ministry has their sights set on two other buildings, in hopes to expand. Currently, the ministry is unable to bring large items, such as furniture, into their new location.

The ministry's last operating day at the blue building will be this Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blue building is located at 823 SW Rutledge Ave., directly beside the Madison County Jail.

A grand opening ceremony for the new location will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend the occasion and shop hundreds of clothing items, which will be on sale for just $0.25.