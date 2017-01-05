Conservative Corner: The coming storm

Nelson A. Pryor, Guest Columnist

There is a revolt of the welfare idlers, and this will become evident, at this year’s presidential inaugural. You will see a swarm of idlers protesting the very legitimacy of our form of government. They protest because they think they’ll be cut out of the pie.

This is a radical change from the vision of our forefathers.

Henry Clay

“The greatest danger to public liberty is from idleness and vice.” March 31, 1824. Annals of Congress, 18th Congress, 1st Session. P. 1993. Rep. Henry Clay, Ky.

F.D.R.

Franklin D. Roosevelt opposed “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” August 10, 1934 New York Times p. 13.

And then, of course, FDR’s famous quote on how putting people on the “dole” was the same as putting people on a narcotic. January 5, 1935 New York Times P. 2. And that this type of thing had to be ended.

1939

“Can’t Strike Against U.S., Roosevelt Warns WPA Men; A. F. L. to Continue Walkout.” Headline in July 15, 1939 New York Times p. 1.

There was a revolt of 100’s of thousands of welfare idlers. The Works Progress Administration (WPA) project workers were not happy, or grateful, for the “make work” opportunity, because they wanted more money, and they were serious enough to go on strike over it. CONSIDER: the slackers and the idlers gang up, organize, and go on strike, for more money. What a world. The political parties of our fathers have been taken over, and what remains is a shell of each, with, the idlers and slackers, the majority, in charge!

Name Callers!

The New York Times, of July 7, 1939, says the strikers are “short-sighted.” But, on the same date, George Meany, president of the N.Y. Federation of Labor, referred to those who opposed the strikers as “fascist-minded.” The July 10, 1939 New York Times revealed that even a teacher’s union leaflet proclaimed that those who opposed the welfare strikers were “fascists-minder,” as well.

Minneapolis WPA

In Minneapolis, a day long strike at a make-work WPA project, had brought death to one man, injuries to nearly a score of men, and then, shut down, because of the violence. The July 15 New York Times reported over 100 women, comprising the late day shift, had to be escorted from duty amid gunfire, tear gas bomb explosions and brick and rock throwing.

Emil A. Bergstrom of Minneapolis was shot in the head and died a few minutes later. Several policemen were hurt by stones. Three persons, including a 14-year old boy, a woman and a man, were slightly wounded by gunfire. Three policemen and several others suffered from tear gas. Police officer John P. Gearty, died. He had helped rescue a non-striking WPA worker, Frank Fischer, from a crowd of angry strikers who had been beating on him.

Refuse to work

The make work projects were being shut down, because the workers, on strike, were killing their own golden goose. For too long, there has been fostered in this society a theory that those who work need to aid those who won’t work.

This inauguration may be shut down! It may have name callers out in force! Let us not think that their motives are pure.