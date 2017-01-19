Conservative Corner: On to the future!

Nelson A. Pryor: Guest Columnist

In 2017, Republicans will control all branches of the federal government, not to mention the governor’s office and both houses of the legislature in 25 states. The Democrats have comparable control of just six states, all of them, save California, small.

The head wind

The Republicans, meaning conservatives, faced down the pollsters, the press, and the left wing, surprising even the elite. Conservatives bested the head winds and reversed it!

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life organization, was only one of the organizations which helped to upset the applecart. The Oct. 2, 2016 Washington Post, 6a, reported that they, specifically, had invaded swing States like Ohio, North Carolina, and Florida, with 500 people to knock on more than 700,000 doors. Now, that’s something!

Women on the march

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump opposed abortions except in the case of rape and incest, as well as when the woman’s life was at risk. He had pledged to nominate only antiabortion justices to the Supreme Court, as well as abolish federal funding legislation banning late-term abortions and to defend the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits Medicare from paying for abortions.

Marjorie Dannenfelser

This pro-life activist in Iowa during the presidential primary season, said of the Trump campaign, that those 500 people had as their goal, “to reach every single pro-life voter in a battleground state,” and get them out to vote. Trump had also announced his full pro-life advisory council, which included 30 national co-chairs, and members of Congress.

Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League was inspired in this campaign. Penny Nance, chief executive of Concerned Women for America, a group that opposed abortions, said: “I really do feel much more comfortable with Donald Trump as the candidate with Mike Pence as his running mate.” Pence, the Governor of Indiana, was raised as a Catholic, converted to evangelical Christianity in his 20’s. While in Congress, Pence filed the first legislation that called for barring Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds and attempted to shut down the government over it.

Mike Pence

Pence got the vote out. He had crisscrossed the country, speaking at churches and Christian conservative gatherings, energizing the base. He spoke at the Home School Legal Defense Association in North Carolina. He spoke at a dinner held by the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, a major influence in Iowa. He also worked with churches in Arizona, Colorado, and Florida.

Leaders

Americanist leaders came forward, out of the woodwork, who had never been effectively involved before. That involvement-telling our leaders, by our votes, of our pent up concerns about the missmanagement of their government. An uprising! Unheard of in this government! And, by conservatives no less. The revenge of the remnant!

We are headed for an exciting four years. America First!