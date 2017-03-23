Conservative Corner: Awareness fun fest

Nelson A. Pryor: Guest Columnist

Developmental Disabilities Awareness is as apple pie as the heads-up, one continues to see on the highway, as in: Watch out for the Bikers! People. Listen up!

Tribute to Tim Tebow

In his recognition of a fellow Floridian, U. S. Senator Marco Rubio, in the

February 13, 2017 Congressional Record p. S1133, touted Tim Tebow. The Senator noted Tebow’s first steps on the Gator campus, as a fellow University of Florida alum, in 2006. The Senator noted the two national championships, and his becoming the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy.

Marco Rubio

The Senator said: “He is a man to whom much has been given, whether it was the chance to be born to two great parents, an incredible support network, and of course God. He has been given much, and he has given back even more. We saw this once again… when the Tim Tebow Foundation held its Night to Shine Initiative, an annual prom for special needs students from all over the world.

“All told, 375 churches participated as Night to Shine hosts in all 50 States, 11 countries, and on 6 continents. There were 150,000 volunteers and 75,000 special needs students who were the guests of honor at events across the world. I encourage those of you here today or watching this in the future to Google search Night to Shine, to visit Tim Tebow’s Facebook page, or to see the hash tag “Night to Shine” on twitter. There you will see all of the photos that have been shared from the event. You will see 75,000 young people with special needs having the time of their lives. You will see volunteers and teachers and especially parents overcome with joy and emotion at the sight of their children feeling as loved, as important, and as special as each and every one of them truly is.

“Personally, I was very moved. So I wanted to take a few minutes this evening to recognize Tim Tebow, the Tebow Foundation, the churches and the volunteers who participated, and all of the incredible students and parents who inspire us every day. I know I speak on behalf of the entire Gator Nation - I should say the entire State of Florida-in saying that we are proud of Tim. We are even prouder of all he has done and continues to do.”

You’re Turn

What can you do in our little town to help raise awareness for developmental disabilities? Mrs. Leslie McLeod, in last Friday’s paper, said: “Luckily for you, it’s very simple. A local 4-H club, A.S.K. (Always Support Kids) is hosting an Awareness Funfest on Friday, Mar. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Confederate Memorial Park in Madison. Come out to learn how you can do your part, get involved, or just have a fun evening with the family and meet new people!”

Buckle Up!

We need to take the field! We can do this. We can’t save the whole world, but we can help save the part we’re in.