Community service hours for volunteers

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Are you a high school senior in need of community service hours? You are invited to volunteer at the Senior Citizens Council, in Madison. The “seniors for seniors” program allows you to interact with the elderly; check-in on clients and answer telephones as a courtesy to those who are homebound. If you are interested, you may contact Amy at (850) 973-4241. The Senior Citizens Council is located at 1161 Harvey Greene Dr., in Madison.