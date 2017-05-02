Community: Relay For Life this weekend

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 2017 Relay For Life will take place on Friday, May 5, at the Madison County High School track, from 6 p.m. until midnight. The theme for this year's fundraiser is “Cancer never takes a holiday.” Each participating team chose a holiday, and has themed their efforts around it. At the event, each tent will be themed as well. There will be entertainment, face-painting, sports, a scavenger hunt, and live music.

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event takes place in 27 countries and more than 5,200 individual communities. Each respective relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers who give their time and efforts toward taking action against cancer. The Madison County relay has been coordinated by volunteer Denise Bell.

The opening ceremony at 6 p.m. will get the relay started. The first lap will be walked by survivors and people currently affected by cancer. The caregiver lap will recognize those who have provided support to loved ones during cancer treatment. Next, teams will pour onto the track and keep members walking throughout the duration of the relay. When the sun goes down, luminaries will be lit to remember those who have been lost, celebrate survivors, and show those affected by cancer that they are not alone.

It is not too late to join in on this worthy cause. Wednesday, May 3 is the deadline to register for Friday's relay. Interested parties should contact Denise Bell via email, at dbell@nfcc.edu.