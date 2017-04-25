Community: Post Office aims to “Stamp out Hunger”

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the days leading up to Saturday, May 13, letter carriers from all Madison County post offices will join the rest of the country's carriers in an annual food drive, called “Stamp out Hunger.” The drive, which is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers and led by city carriers, takes place on the second Saturday in May. City carriers join forces with their rural counterparts and other postal employees and volunteers to collect non-perishable food items. 100 percent of the food collected in Madison County will be donated to Madison Consolidated Christian Ministries, the local food bank for Madison County.

Last year, the drive collected nearly 3,000 pounds of food, which fed over 500 local families. City Carrier Sherri Howell, who coordinated this year's drive, is confident that with the community's help, this year they will see even more food donated.

In the days leading up to May 13, carriers will leave special plastic bags in local mailboxes, which will include instructions on where to place them, once filled. These bags can be filled with non-perishable goods, from cans of green beans to bags of rice. However, Powell asks that no glass or carbonated beverages be donated. There will also be a drop-off container located in the post office front lobby, in the week leading up to the drive.

Postmaster Erica Carmichael is excited at the potential the drive presents to positively affect the local community. “I want to thank everyone for what they contributed last year. Every year gets better, and this year we want to feed as many families as possible,” Carmichael said.