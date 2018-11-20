Community Calendar

November 23

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to be bell ringers during this year's holiday campaign. Bell ringers will be at Winn Dixie and Clover Farm Store on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 22. They will be ringing the bells on Monday, Dec. 24. Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing more information should contact Lillie Graham at (850) 464-0313, Delores Jones at (850) 973-2823 or Amy Moore at (850) 973-7723. All funds raised will remain local and will be used to help needy Madison County residents.

November 25

On Sunday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m., join the Madison County community at Sumpter A. James Park for Christmas at Sumpter James Park, presented by Rayne Cooks, in partnership with the City of Madison, Barrett Helping Hands, Madison County Farm Share and the Sumpter James Family. Free refreshments and treats will be served and entertainment will be available. The lighting of the park gazebo will take place at sunset between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, contact Rayne Cooks at (850) 973-6666. Sumpter A. James Park is located along SW Martin Luther King Dr., near Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home.