Community Calendar

November 14

The 55 Plus Club will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the United Methodist Center on Hwy 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy.), approximately five miles north of Madison. The program will be presented by Wanda Violet, co-producer and co-host of the Tellebration storytelling festival.

November 16

On Friday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Big Bend Hospice will be giving away free bagels and coffee. The event will take place at the gazebo in Four Freedoms Park, in downtown Madison.

November 17

The Cherry Lake American Legion Post 224 will hold their annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the American Legion Post. Dinner will be served, beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Meat will be provided. People may bring a side item, but it is not required. There is no charge for the dinner.

November 23

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to be bell ringers during this year's holiday campaign. Bell ringers will be at Winn Dixie and Clover Farm Store on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 22. They will be ringing the bells on Monday, Dec. 24. Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing more information should contact Lillie Graham at (850) 464-0313, Delores Jones at (850) 973-2823 or Amy Moore at (850) 973-7723. All funds raised will remain local and will be used to help needy Madison County residents.

Every Wednesday

The Madison Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. in the Ave Maria Hall of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, located at 301 N Orange Ave., in Madison. For more information, contact Jim Catron, Secretary, at Catronh@aol.com or call (850) 673-8201.

Every Thursday

The Madison Public Library holds their Preschool Story Time every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. Movies, crafts and games are sure to entertain and delight! The library is located at 387 College Loop, in Madison.