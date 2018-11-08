If you would like to have anything added to the community calendar, please email Rick Patrick at rick@greenepublishing.com or give us a call at (850) 973-4141.

First and second Friday of every month

The Monticello/Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 251 will sponsor fundraising cookouts on the first and second Friday of each month to help raise funds for their annual Veteran's Day Celebration in November. Cookouts are held from 11 a.m. until the food runs out, at Haffye Hays Park in Greenville, along US Hwy. 90 East. The meal will be a selection of chicken, ribs and fish.

November 9

Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) will host a Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Recreational Park, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison. Food, games and much more will be available. For more information, call MCAA at (850) 973-2529.

November 10

Cherry Lake Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Thanksgiving Boston Butt Sale, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2612 Northeast Cherry Lake Circle, Pinetta. Pick-up begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. To order, please call (850) 929-2354 and leave a message. Please leave your name, phone number and number of butts desired.

November 12

On Monday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m., there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by Madison City Manager Jerome Wyche and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call Jerome Wyche at (850) 464-8850 or Oliver Bradley at (850) 464-8456. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is located at 182 College Loop, in Madison.

November 14

The 55 Plus Club will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the United Methodist Center on Hwy 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy), approximately five miles north of Madison. The program will be presented by Wanda Violet, co-producer and co-host of the Tellebration storytelling festival.