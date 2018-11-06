Community Calendar

November 10

Cherry Lake Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Thanksgiving Boston Butt Sale, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2612 Northeast Cherry Lake Circle, Pinetta. Pick-up begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. To order, please call (850) 929-2354 and leave a message. Please leave your name, phone number and number of butts desired.

November 12

On Monday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m., there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by Madison City Manager Jerome Wyche and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call Jerome Wyche at (850) 464-8850 or Oliver Bradley at (850) 464-8456. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is located at 182 College Loop, in Madison.

November 14

The 55 Plus Club will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the United Methodist Center on Hwy 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy), approximately five miles north of Madison. The program will be presented by Wanda Violet, co-producer and co-host of the Tellebration storytelling festival.