Community Calendar

November 2

The Madison Lions Club will be selling chicken dinners on the Madison County courthouse lawn on Friday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The price during pre-sale is $6 and the price on the day of the sale is $7. All proceeds will go to the Mexico Beach Lions Club to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. The dinners will include grilled chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a roll, a brownie and water. To order, call Tim Dunn at (850) 464-4890.

November 2

Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) will host a Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You are invited to the Madison Recreational Park, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison, for an evening of unforgettable fun, delicious food and great games. For more information, call MCAA at (850) 973-2529.

November 3

St. Mary's Episcopal Church will hold its bazaar raffle drawing on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 12 p.m. Tickets are available for donations of five dollars each or three for $10. The drawings are for a 32-inch Toshiba LED TV or for one of two Winn Dixie gift cards. Proceeds will go toward St. Mary's Episcopal Church's local ministry projects. You do not have to be present to win. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.

November 10

Cherry Lake Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Thanksgiving Boston Butt Sale, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2612 NE Cherry Lake Circle, in Pinetta. Pick-up begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. To order, please call (850) 929-2354 and leave a message. Please leave your name, phone number and number of butts desired.