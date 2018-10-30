Community Calendar

November 1

Faith Baptist Church will be holding revival services, beginning on Thursday, Nov. 1 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 3. All services begin at 6:30 p.m. Middle Florida Baptist Association Director Robert Dixon will be the guest speaker. Following revival services will be a homecoming service on Sunday, Nov. 4, with Bryan Norris providing special music. Plan on staying for lunch after the service. Faith Baptist Church is located at 1135 E US Hwy. 90, in Madison.

November 2

Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA) will host a Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You are invited to the Madison Recreational Park, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison, for an evening of unforgettable fun, delicious food and great games. For more information, call MCAA at (850) 973-2529.

Every Wednesday

The Greenville Knitting Club meets each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greenville Public Library, located at 1325 SW Main St., in Greenville. All ages are welcome. For more information, contact Stewart MacIver at (850) 371-0042.

Every Wednesday

The Madison Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. in the Ave Maria Hall of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, located at 301 N Orange Ave., in Madison. For more information, contact Jim Catron, Secretary, at Catronh@aol.com or call (850) 673-8201.