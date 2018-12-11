Community Calendar

Every Tuesday

There will be free informational sessions on healthy living each Tuesday at the Madison County Public Library from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Topics will include tips for a healthier lifestyle, nutritional support, motivation to be healthier and more. The sessions are sponsored by Kingdom Fit and are free to the public. The Madison County Public Library is located at 378 NW College Loop, in Madison.

Second Tuesday of every month

The Lee Community Volunteer Fire Department holds their meetings on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and anyone else who would like to become a member of the department. The meetings are held at the Lee Public Safety Building, located at 317 NE County Road 255, in Lee. The department also gets together each Tuesday evening between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to hold training and work around the station.

Second and fourth Friday of every month

Mad Talkers Toastmasters Club meets every second and fourth Friday of the month from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in “The Meeting Place.” The meeting is open to everyone interested in developing their public speaking and leadership skills.

December 12

Local award-winning columnist and sports/news reporter, Rick Patrick, will be speaking to the 55 Plus Club on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 12 p.m. The meeting will take place at the United Methodist Center, located on Hwy. 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy.) about five miles north of Madison. The 55 Plus Club is open to all Madison County residents who are 55 years old and older. No reservations are necessary. The luncheon is free. For more information about the 55 Plus Club or any outreach ministry of the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries, please contact the coordinator, Deborah Brown, at (850) 253-2133.

December 18

The second annual MCHS Cowboys youth baseball camp is set for Tuesday,0 Dec. 18th from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. at Cowboy Field. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. All baseball players ages eight-12 are welcome to attend. The cost will be $40 per player. A meal and camp tee shirt will be provided. Tee shirt sizes will be collected at registration and shirts will be ordered and delivered after the camp to ensure proper sizing. For additional information contact Coach Fletcher at jason.fletcher@mcsbfl.us or call (850) 973-5734.