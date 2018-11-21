Community Calendar

November 23

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to be bell ringers during this year's holiday campaign. Bell ringers will be at Winn Dixie and Clover Farm Store on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 22. They will be ringing the bells on Monday, Dec. 24. Anyone wishing to volunteer or needing more information should contact Lillie Graham at (850) 464-0313, Delores Jones at (850) 973-2823 or Amy Moore at (850) 973-7723. All funds raised will remain local and will be used to help needy Madison County residents.

November 25

New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church will celebrate its 78th anniversary and Homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. Marcus Brinson, of Gainesville, will be the guest speaker. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 339 SE Osgood Ave., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 253-5976 or (850) 973-2827

November 25

On Sunday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m., join the Madison County community at Sumpter A. James Park for Christmas at Sumpter James Park, presented by Rayne Cooks, in partnership with the City of Madison, Barrett Helping Hands, Madison County Farm Share and the Sumpter James Family. Free refreshments and treats will be served. The lighting of the park gazebo will take place at sunset between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, contact Rayne Cooks at (850) 973-6666. Sumpter A. James Park is located along SW Martin Luther King Dr., near Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home.

December 1

Nestlé Waters will hold an open house on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Featured will be a bounce house, face painting, a free barbeque lunch, plant tours, entertainment and more. Nestlé Waters is located at 690 NE Hawthorne Ave., in Lee. Reservations are not required but are encouraged. Please RSVP to stefanie@saltermitchellpr.com. For more information about Nestlé Waters, log onto nestle-watersna.com.

Fourth Tuesday of every month

Shepherd's Hands of the Suwannee Valley, Inc. holds a free health clinic the fourth Tuesday of every month at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Certain eligibility requirements must be met. For more information, please call (850) 973-8338.

Fourth Tuesday of every month

The Madison County Healthy Start conducts car seat classes on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at 3:30 p.m. These will take place at the Women's Building in the Madison County Health Department at 218 SW Third Ave. Car seats are available to purchase for $20. On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. For questions or additional information, contact Nita Mitchell, at (850) 973-5000 ext. 2151.